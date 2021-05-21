Advertisement

Skywatchers: Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse is coming Wednesday

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A celestial show is coming in the next week.

On Wednesday, there will be a super flower blood moon lunar eclipse.

There’s a lot going on with this month’s moon, so let’s break it down.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee.

A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon...
A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth.(Source: NASA)

That means it’s going to look extra big and bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micro moon, or when a full moon farthest away from Earth, according to NASA.

This is the second and final super moon of the year.

Flower moon is the traditional name for May’s full moon.

“In most areas, flowers are abundant everywhere during this time. Thus, the name of this moon,” the Farmers’ Almanac says. “Full moon names date back to Native Americans of North America.”

This month’s full moon also happens to take place when our nearest neighbor enters the Earth’s shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse in some areas.

During the eclipse, the moon may take on a rosy glow, earning it the blood moon moniker.

The lunar eclipse will occur in the pre-dawn hours and will only be visible for stargazers in western North America, western South America, eastern Asia, and Oceania, including Australia and New Zealand.

The super flower blood moon lunar eclipse can be seen everywhere in the Pacific and Mountain...
The super flower blood moon lunar eclipse can be seen everywhere in the Pacific and Mountain time zones, along with Texas, Oklahoma, western Kansas, Hawaii and Alaska.(Source: NASA)

The super flower blood moon will peak early Wednesday at 7:14 a.m. EDT.

The moon will appear full both the night before and the night after its peak.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Gardens
Families left without a place to live after fire at Meridian apartment complex
Generations Paper and Gifts relocated to downtown and held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 20th
Businesses opening in downtown Meridian
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 20, 2021
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire

Latest News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on a balcony...
South Korea’s Moon meets Biden, hails ‘America’s return’
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge...
White House’s new, $1.7T infrastructure offer panned by GOP
A dog left in a dumpster was reunited with those who saved her.
Dog left in dumpster reunited with rescuers
FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May...
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges