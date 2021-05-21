Advertisement

The weekend will be hot and dry

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We look to see mostly sunny skies on our Friday as high temperatures climb into the upper-80s. An area of high pressure will dominate our weather conditions heading into the weekend. This means we look to remain dry with sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper-80s to low-90s, and then by Sunday all of us should see highs in the low-90s.

Humidity will actually stay low heading into the weekend, so the oppressive humidity that we are used to in the summer months will not be with us this weekend. It will still be hot nonetheless, so be sure to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor activities planned. Due to the lower humidity, morning lows will be on the relatively cooler side of things this weekend, with lows on both Saturday and Sunday in the low-60s.

We look to remain dry and sunny on Monday as highs climb into the low-to-mid-90s. The humidity factor does look to increase a bit heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, and that increase in moisture will allow pop-up showers and storms on both days. Most of us will stay dry each day. Storm chances will increase on Thursday, but a wash-out is still not expected. High temperatures will climb into the low-90s Tuesday through Thursday.

