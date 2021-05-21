Veteran to walk 1,800 miles to raise awareness about suicide prevention

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greg C. Washington will be walking around 1,800 miles from Mound Bayou, Miss., to West Point, New York. He is doing this to raise awareness about growing suicide rates among veterans and young adults.

“Twenty-two vets die a day from suicide. There have been more veterans to die by suicide than those that were killed in the Vietnam War, and so that’s a massive number,” Washington said. “I was almost one of those 22. And among our youth, suicide is the second leading cause of death. And so, with what’s going on in the world and with the pandemic today, I wanted to give a message of hope and of faith, that suicide is not the answer, and to break those stigmas and that it’s okay to seek help.”

Washington plans to get to West Point in time for its 9/11 memorial ceremony and to honor his best friend, 2nd Lt. Emily Perez, who was killed in action in Iraq in September 2006. Click here to learn more about Emily.

Washington will be stopping in several places along the way to hold mental health rallies. “The plan that I’ve come up with is find out who are your three good friends, your three battle buddies, that you can call and talk to that will get you off the ledge or that will help you in your darkest hour. Know who your mental health provider is, who’s your primary care provider, and at the very least, do you have the number to the crisis hotline?” Washington said.



The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255.



Washington says he hopes his journey will be a call to action for veterans to start their journey to healing and for all organizations to talk about suicide and mental health.



“I want to challenge the organizations in the communities, when it comes to suicide prevention and mental health. Being able to take a moment, one to check in on a friend or a battle buddy, and two, being able to have a day where we can just talk about suicide prevention,” Washington said.

To follow Washington’s journey, visit his Facebook page at Greg C Washington.

You can also learn more about his journey here.

