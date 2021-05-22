Alabama’s Kilfoyl and Goodman combine for no-hitter, lead Crimson Tide past Alabama State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - Lexi Kilfoyl and Krystal Goodman combined to throw the fifth postseason no-hitter in Alabama softball history as the Crimson Tide shut out Alabama State, 9-0, in six innings Friday to open play at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional.

The no-hitter is the 38th overall for Alabama (46-7) and fifth in NCAA Tournament play, the first postseason no-no since Jaclyn Traina on May 20, 2011 against Jackson State. It is the third no-hitter this season for the Tide, including the second for Kilfoyl (11-3) and second over Alabama State (19-28), as Montana Fouts and Sarah Cornell combined to throw a perfect game in the season opener against the Lady Hornets.

Kilfoyl threw 5.1 no-hit innings in the win, striking out a career-high 15 batters which is just two shy of the Alabama postseason record. Krystal Goodman entered to secure what ended up as the final two outs in the sixth inning, as a three-run bottom half capped the run-rule victory.

Alexis Mack paced the offense with a 3-for-4 day in the leadoff spot with three runs scored and an RBI. Bailey Hemphill was 2-for-3 behind her, including a game-ending two run home run. Jenna Johnson and Elissa Brown also had multi-hit games, with Johnson driving in two runs and Brown scoring twice.

Next up, Alabama will face Clemson Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The winner will advance to Sunday for a chance to win the Tuscaloosa Regional while the loser will play in an elimination game Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.

FROM HEAD COACH PATRICK MURPHY

“It was a hell of an effort by [Lexi] Kilfoyl. Our team defense did well. Obviously, they didn’t get a lot of balls but they were into every pitch and I appreciated that. Bailey [Hemphill] did a nice job behind the plate. Offensively, up and down the lineup a lot of different people got a hit, scored a run or got an RBI. It was a fun night.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Alabama improves to 60-9 in regional play, including a 53-3 mark at home

The Tide has now won 41-straight games in the regional round, stretching back to 2007

Alabama improves its current win streak to 14 games, 12 of which have come over ranked foes

The no-hitter is the fifth in Alabama postseason history, the first since Jaclyn Traina against Jackson State on May 20, 2011

Kilfoyl’s 15 strikeouts is a new career high and is two shy of the UA postseason record of 17 set by Stephanie VanBrakle on June 4, 2005 vs. DePaul

The run-rule is the 12th this season for the Tide

Bailey Hemphill improved her reached base streak to 16 games

Alexis Mack improved her hitting streak to 10 games and Elissa Brown to nine

Savannah Woodard improved her team-leading two-out RBI total to 17

SCORING SUMMARY

UP NEXT – NCAA REGIONALS

Saturday, May 22 vs. Clemson – 11 a.m. CT

