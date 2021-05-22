Annual Twin States Festival made its way back to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The smell of BBQ was in the air as dozens of chefs fired up their grills to win a big prize.

It was a meat lover’s paradise from pork ribs to Boston butts at the fifth Annual Twin States Festival held at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.

23 teams from all over the Southeast, including Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida showed off their barbecue skills to compete for $6,000. Joining the festivities were nearly 80 vendors with pop-up shops ready for business.

Event organizers said this is the largest turnout they ever had.

“I knew that it would be bigger, but Meridian has blown me away. I felt like a little kid planning a party begging people to come to my party. Meridian has shown out. We have an awesome crowd here steadily streaming in. I am so proud of what Meridian has come out to help us put on as well as my team at the Radio People has done,” said Event Coordinator Cara Shirley.

