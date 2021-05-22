Advertisement

COVID-19 survivor’s emotional homecoming

Chris Kiepe, COVID-19 survivor returns home in Neshoba County.
Chris Kiepe, COVID-19 survivor returns home in Neshoba County.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - It was an emotional, long-awaited homecoming that happened in Neshoba County Friday. Chris Kiepe a husband, father and grandfather-- is home with his loved ones after battling COVID-19 for more than 170 days.

Kiepe was on a ventilator for weeks. He was in a coma for two months and had seven near death experiences.

He is now home with his family, thankful to be alive.

“I’m feeling awesome because I’ve been shut up for the last 171 days,” Kiepe said. “I felt like the walls were closing in on me.”

Kiepe took his first steps outside the hospital walls since testing positive for COVID in November.

“Well, it’s amazing that they said seven times that I wouldn’t make it.” Kiepe said, “They called my family in for them to say goodbye. But the Lord had something different for me. He wanted me to live. He sustained me and gave me the strength. I’m just excited about life and moving on now.”

Kiepe’s wife, Rachel Kiepe says she’s never lived on her own. For six months, she was forced to live life without him.

“A lot of tears a lot of nights. When he got better, I called him a few nights and told him about what a rough time I was having with him not being here.” Kiepe said, “We’ve been together for 45 years. So, we’ve just been together forever.”

While in the hospital, Kiepe was concerned about finishing a remodeling project he started at the family home. Together, family and friends picked up where he left off.

“I want to thank my daughter Annaliese because she has worked tirelessly for the last ten weeks.” Kiepe said, “With decorating and I know her husband was getting tired of her leaving so much.”

Annaliese Johnson, Kiepe’s daughter says it has been exciting preparing a heartwarming welcome for her dad.

“Just to create my own vision for how I felt like my dad would most enjoy the house and make it accessible for him when moving from room to room.” Johnson said, “Especially, as he’s still gaining his strength back.”

Kiepe says he has surgery in June to remove his gallbladder after it busted in January.

Kiepe is expected to fully recover from his COVID-19 battle.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Gardens
Families left without a place to live after fire at Meridian apartment complex
Generations Paper and Gifts relocated to downtown and held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 20th
Businesses opening in downtown Meridian
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Drug Task Force assisted in the...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 20, 2021
Firefighters were called around 11:16 a-m on May 4th about a fire at the North Hills Street...
North Hills St. Taco Bell closed due to fire

Latest News

Metro celebrated National EMS Week.
Metro Ambulance celebrates EMS week
Final day of the Threefoot Festival in Downtown Meridian.
Final day of Threefoot Festival
Prayer event at Firehouse Church
First Annual Drive Up Prayer Event
Tree through home on 48th avenue.
Families pick up the pieces following Tuesday’s storm