Dry and mostly sunny weekend ahead Heat is building and will keep building through the weekend and into next week. This weekend will be the warmest weekend of the year so far, but it will also be dry. The hot high pressure is a little bit weaker than previous data had indicated. That means that our heat may not be quite as intense as what we had previously expected. As a result, we have made some small adjustments, easing the afternoon highs back a little bit. Saturday will be mostly sunny. The day will start with comfortable lower 60s. The afternoon will be in the upper 80s. Some warmer spots will touch 90 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny. The day will start with lower 60s and then warm to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. The heat and humidity will simmer through much of next week. The chance for rain will remain low. As the high pressure ridge begins breaking down, the heat may ease slightly after next Wednesday. That also may allow a couple of stray showers or thunderstorms to develop each afternoon starting Wednesday, but no widespread rain is likely. The cold front that looked to be a rain maker for Thursday now looks less likely to reach us as high pressure intensifies over the northern Gulf and holds the cold front well north of us.

The sunshine sticks around for the weekend. (WTOK)