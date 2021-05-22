Homeowners voicing their concerns of proposed waste transfer location

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A proposed location of a waste transfer station near Sweet Gum Bottom Road has homeowners voicing their concerns.

Ward 2 City Councilman Dwayne Davis held a public hearing Saturday at the Velma Young Center where concerned people had a lot to say.

The proposed location is not far from the nearby Pine Ridge Landfill, which one lady says already brings a vulture problem to their homes.

She said the property is being ruined and some are worried about their livestock. She worries that this transfer station would bring in more vulture activity.

“We already have current issues with the current waste facility. It has produce vultures and other rodents. I am concern with the health issues that these things are going to impose upon our residents. It will also affect our property value. We need to know what it involves, how it will affect our lives, and how will it affect our property value. What will this mean to the residents of Sweet Gum Bottom Road and the other neighboring communities?” said homeowner, Marilyn Cole.

Davis said he will then take it to the city council in a work session to discuss it further.

