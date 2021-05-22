Vultures impact people’s property

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People who live on Sweet Gum Bottom Road and surrounding neighborhoods said they’re not happy about the proposed location of a JWC Environmental waste transfer station near them. The proposed location is not far from the nearby Pine Ridge Landfill, which they said already brings a vulture problem to their homes. They said property is being ruined and some are worried about their livestock. They worry this transfer station would bring in more vulture activity.

“We just feel like putting us in between these two nasty facilities is an environmental injustice. When you are trying to build a facility such as this waste transfer station, the environmental concern, has to be at the top of your consideration, " said Sweet Gum Bottom Road resident, Shon Willis.

Ward 2 City Councilman Dwayne Davis has been speaking with people in his ward who would be affected by this waste transfer station. he brought his concerns to The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors at a public hearing this week.

“I’m going to go to the county supervisor and let them know how it’s important to come out here and visualize and see what’s going on out here versus we just sitting down saying this is a good idea the ideas that we think is right, is not always good for the ones who are really staying out here going through, what’s going on in their area,” said Davis.

Davis said many homeowners can’t make these public hearings because of work. So, he’s holding a town hall meeting for people to voice their concerns.

“It affects our quality of life, you know, so to us, this is more than just about business. I mean this is what we’re, we go to work, we come home. You know we’re peaceful people so everything we work for, it affects all that,” said Willis.

“If the NAS or Lockheed and Southern Pipe don’t want it falling on their material, why would they want this type of atmosphere for human beings that stay out here, these are taxpayers. They’re not only taxpayers their voters also. We need to do our best thing for them to make sure they’re taken care of,” said Davis.

The town hall meeting will be held at the Velma Young Center on May 22 at noon. Davis said he will then take it to the city council in a work session to discuss it further.

