West Lauderdale baseball advances to State Championship with sweep of Mooreville

West Lauderdale baseball swept Mooreville 2-0 to claim the North State Championship. The Knights will now play in the MHSAA 4A State Championship.(WTVA)
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale baseball entered game two of its series against Mooreville in the driver’s seat.

The Knights dominated the Troopers at home Thursday night with a 8-0 victory, and were just one win away from claiming the North State title.

Cole Wilkerson got the start on the mound for the Knights. He pitched five innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits and two walks while collecting five Ks. Brett Busbea pitched the final two innings, striking out two.

On offense, Busbea had two RBIs for the Knights while Bradon Epting and Matt Ethridge added one run each. Mooreville would score in the fifth but one run wouldn’t be enough as West Lauderdale would cruise to a 4-1 win and series sweep.

With the victory, West Lauderdale returns to the MSHAA 4A State Championship for the first time since its last title win in 2017. The Knights have 14 state champions, all won under former head coach Jerry Boatner.

