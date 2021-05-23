2021 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket is set! Find out where each team is seeded

HOOVER, Ala. (WTOK) - The field is set for the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament!

With the regular season over, the 12 teams playing in the tournament received their seeding on Saturday.

No. 10 Mississippi State ended the regular season with a sweep of Alabama and was awarded the 4-seed and first round bye. The Bulldogs will face the winner of Tuesday’s Florida-Kentucky game on Wednesday at 10:30 am.

No. 13 Ole Miss beat Georgia in two of three games over the weekend and was given the 5-seed in this week’s SEC Tournament. The Rebels open up the tournament on Tuesday at 9:00 pm against No. 12 Auburn. The winner will advance on to play No. 4 Vanderbilt on Wednesday at 9:00 pm.

Alabama fell in all three games against Mississippi State over the weekend, but the Crimson Tide performed well enough in the regular season to earn a spot in the conference tournament. Bama will face No. 7 South Carolina on Tuesday at 2:00 pm with the winner moving on to face No. 2 Tennessee on Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

The first round of the tournament and semifinals is single elimination while the second, third and fourth rounds are double elimination.

