Local church honors its high school seniors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church recognized 8 graduates from the class of 2021 with a drive-by parade Saturday.

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church held a graduation ceremony to honor its members who are graduating from high school or college. Church and family members drove by the graduates at the front of the church with their vehicles decked out and signs of positive messages.

