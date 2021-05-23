MCC golf finishes 8th at NJCAA National Tournament

PLYMOUTH, IN - The MCC Golf team finishes 8th at NJCAA Golf National Tournament.

Swan Lake Golf Club in Plymouth, IN, proved to be a daunting course for The Eagles. At the end of the first round, the Eagles found themselves in 12th place, 22 strokes out of 1st. Day 2 appeared to be much of the same as the Eagles shot 4 strokes worse and fell into 13th place, 49 strokes out of first.

Day 3 for the Eagles is where things started to turn in their favor. Sophomore Presley Wade posted the first under-par round for the Eagles with a 71 and moved the Eagles up 3 spots into 11th. Wade’s play was good enough to lead the Eagles and claim 2nd team All-American and a spot on the 2nd team All-Tournament Team.

Head Coach Ronnie Key said, " We got “Natty Fever” and tried to play too perfect the first two days. Once we relaxed and played our game, we played much better.” Key added, " I am so proud of this team for continuing to overcome adversity this season. We fought through tough conditions and a really hard course to move up three places on the final day.”

When the dust settled on the NJCAA DII National Tournament, the Eagles had moved up 3 more spots into 8th place. This marks MCC’s fifth top-ten finish in five years. Key said, “This team was like family to me during a very trying year, and I will always hold them dear to my heart because of it.”

MCC finished four spots ahead of Region 23 foe and in-state rival Mississippi Gulf Coast, who ended at 12th.

Coach Key said, “Presley played great and deserved the All-American status. These sophomores will be truly be missed.”Key added, “I’d like to thank Dr. Huebner, Sander Atkinson, MCC, and all who have supported our program this year. There’s no way we could have done this without a high level of support.”

Team Scores (Top 10 only)

1. Parkland College: 293-283-298-294—1168 (+16)

2. South Mountain: 287-286-302-295—1170 (+18)

3. Glendale: 300-289-296-299—1184 (+32)

4. Iowa Central: 288-295-301-309—1193 (+41)

5. Kirkwood: 293-294-315-305—1207 (+55)

6. Tyler 302-300-311-302—1215 (+63)

7. Des Moines Area 304-310-300-303—1217 (+65)

8. Meridian 309-313-302-299—1223 (+71)

9. Southeast 297-309-313-308—1227 (+75)

10. Walters State 302-309-315-307—1233 (+81)

MCC Individual Scores

T15. Presley Wade 72-79-71-76 ---298

T37. Ethan Dyess 79-75-77-75---305

T59. Michael Fain 77-81-79-73---310

T61. Luke Yokum 81-78-81-75---315

T71. Diego Leslie 83-84-75-77---319

