Mental Health Awareness Month event set for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Key Field Air National Guard Base in partnership with Wesley House Community Center is “Sharing Smiles” in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Event Organizers will be handing out “Smiley Face Finger Puppets” along with mental health stickers with messages of hope to help promote understanding that mental health matters and “You are not alone”.

Organizers said it’s a time to raise awareness of those living with mental health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many experienced.

The event will be held at Cash Saver Grocery Store Monday from 11 am to 1 pm.

