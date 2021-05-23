Advertisement

Warm end to the weekend and a dry start to next week.

Sunday is looking to stay dry and mostly sunny with a few high, thin clouds possible. Most of us will see plenty of sunshine between the clouds. Sunday through Wednesday will see some of the warmest temperatures that we’ve had so far this year with highs reaching into the 90′s. The sunshine will hang with us throughout next week. The next chance of rain comes next Thursday, but the good news is that these will just be in the form of scattered showers and storms.
We could see temperatures in the 90's next week as the rain stays away.
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

