A Quiet Start to the Work Week Expect a warm Monday with highs near 90°. Temperatures will drop into the mid to low 60′s for Monday night. High Pressure will remain in control of our weather for the early part of the week. This will keep our temperatures up and keep the rain at bay. Monday through Thursday looks to be dry with periods of sunshine and clouds. Most of us look to stay on the sunnier side of the spectrum. The humidity will start to bump up late this week, leading the rain chances to come back as we get towards next Friday and stay through the weekend. The rain will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain. Lows for the next seven days will be in the low to mid 60′s through Thursday, then the low temperatures jump into the mid to upper 60′s in time for the weekend.

We will be dry and warm for the work week. (WTOK)