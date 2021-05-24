Advertisement

A Quiet Start to the Work Week

Expect a warm Monday with highs near 90°. Temperatures will drop into the mid to low 60′s for Monday night. High Pressure will remain in control of our weather for the early part of the week. This will keep our temperatures up and keep the rain at bay. Monday through Thursday looks to be dry with periods of sunshine and clouds. Most of us look to stay on the sunnier side of the spectrum. The humidity will start to bump up late this week, leading the rain chances to come back as we get towards next Friday and stay through the weekend. The rain will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain. Lows for the next seven days will be in the low to mid 60′s through Thursday, then the low temperatures jump into the mid to upper 60′s in time for the weekend.
We will be dry and warm for the work week.
We will be dry and warm for the work week.(WTOK)
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jammie Holliman, Jason Leddon charged in burglaries.
2 arrested in recent burglary cases
One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
One dead after apartment complex shooting
William Belk (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
Quitman man gets 16 years for casino robbery
Chris Kiepe, COVID-19 survivor returns home in Neshoba County.
COVID-19 survivor’s emotional homecoming
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

WX 05/22
Weather 05/22
We could see temperatures in the 90's next week as the rain stays away.
Warm end to the weekend and a dry start to next week.
Weather 05/22
Weather 05/22
The sunshine sticks around for the weekend.
Dry and mostly sunny weekend ahead