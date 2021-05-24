Memorial Services Celebrating the life of Ana Alicia Lewis will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Lewis, 37, of Meridian, passed away May 22, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridain.

Ana was an animal lover and was a devoted and loving mother. To know her was to love her, she was friendly and was always there for her family and friends in time of need. She was a hard worker, loved her work family, and enjoyed providing for her family.

Ana is survived by her son, Eric Taylor; her fiancé, Travis Taylor; and Mother Paula Norris. Sister, Victoria Smith (Ty); nieces, Riley Smith, Mya Pruett, Liah Smith, Chyna Stennis, Terianna Dean; and one Nephew Deundre Taylor. Sisters-in-law Brittany Taylor, Rachel Taylor; Aunt Rhonda Parker (Steve); and one Uncle Jack Lewis. Mother-in-law Annette Taylor. Cousins Steve Parker, Jr. (Stacie), Amber Lewis, Bryant Reynolds; God-parents Paul and Gloria Romero, as well as a host of friends and extended family members.

Ms. Lewis is preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents Jack Lewis, Sr. and Victoria Cecilia Donna Jean Romero Lewis.

The Lewis Family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Foundation of Alcoholism Research at, PO Box 31135, Chicago, IL 60631 in lieu of flowers.

