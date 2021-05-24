Advertisement

MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting

Two people have been identified as possible suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people are now in custody following a deadly weekend shooting at Western Gardens Apartments.

Police said they received a shots fired call Saturday night around 9:30. Officers found a male’s body inside a parked car that was shot up at least 6 times.

Police said the victim was in his late 20s. Sgt. Brandon Fireplace walked us through what the officers first saw when they arrived.

“When they get there, they see one person deceased on the scene, a lot of people standing around, but no witnesses came forth to speak on this incident. Once we began this investigation, we looked at all camera angles, and possibly identified suspects involved in this incident,” Fireplace said.

Fireplace said the investigation is continuing.

