NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DOMANETRIUS D CAMPER20002012 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
JERMAINE M RAMSEY1997557 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLIE C GORDON1962916 FULTON AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
ERIK RAGSDALE19834020 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHARLES WILSON19618013 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LOT A TOOMSUBA, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
CURTIS E GULLY19921321 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JOSHUA SCOTT1986921 FIRETOWER RD DEKALB, MSDUI REFUSAL
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CLAYTON GIBSON19831196 PLUM AVE CHIPLEY, FLPUBLIC DRUNK
ROSHONDA CLARK19832425 STATE BLVD MERIDAIN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
TOMMY L ROBINSON19931304 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RUNDRIKUS D WATSON19953112 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KENDRICK L BROWN20002422 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:35 AM on May 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:58 AM on May 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of 44th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:58 PM on May 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 56th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:56 AM on May 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of A Street. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:37 PM on May 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 71stPlace. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:10 PM on May 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 25thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.