Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:35 AM on May 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:58 AM on May 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of 44th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 3:58 PM on May 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 56th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:56 AM on May 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of A Street. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:37 PM on May 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 71stPlace. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:10 PM on May 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 25thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.