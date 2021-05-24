City of Meridian Arrest Report May 24, 2021
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DOMANETRIUS D CAMPER
|2000
|2012 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|JERMAINE M RAMSEY
|1997
|557 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|WILLIE C GORDON
|1962
|916 FULTON AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|ERIK RAGSDALE
|1983
|4020 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CHARLES WILSON
|1961
|8013 LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD LOT A TOOMSUBA, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|CURTIS E GULLY
|1992
|1321 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|JOSHUA SCOTT
|1986
|921 FIRETOWER RD DEKALB, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|CLAYTON GIBSON
|1983
|1196 PLUM AVE CHIPLEY, FL
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ROSHONDA CLARK
|1983
|2425 STATE BLVD MERIDAIN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|TOMMY L ROBINSON
|1993
|1304 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|RUNDRIKUS D WATSON
|1995
|3112 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|KENDRICK L BROWN
|2000
|2422 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:35 AM on May 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:58 AM on May 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of 44th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:58 PM on May 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 56th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:56 AM on May 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of A Street. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:37 PM on May 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 71stPlace. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:10 PM on May 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 25thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.