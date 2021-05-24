COVID-19 in Mississippi: 482 new cases, full vaccination at 28%

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 482 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths and 2 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The most recent data showed 884,544 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,016,320 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15.

Here’s a snapshot of the vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

County # Receiving at Least One Dose % Receiving at least One Dose # Fully Vaccinated % Fully Vaccinated Clarke 5209 34% 4544 29% Kemper 2697 28% 2453 25% Lauderdale 24,909 34% 21,954 30% Neshoba 6048 21% 5399 19% Newton 6977 33% 6277 30% Wayne 4676 23% 4101 20%

Find the state and county numbers in the charts below:

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

