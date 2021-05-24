COVID-19 in Mississippi: 482 new cases, full vaccination at 28%
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 482 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths and 2 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.
The most recent data showed 884,544 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,016,320 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15.
Here’s a snapshot of the vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|# Receiving at Least One Dose
|% Receiving at least One Dose
|# Fully Vaccinated
|% Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|5209
|34%
|4544
|29%
|Kemper
|2697
|28%
|2453
|25%
|Lauderdale
|24,909
|34%
|21,954
|30%
|Neshoba
|6048
|21%
|5399
|19%
|Newton
|6977
|33%
|6277
|30%
|Wayne
|4676
|23%
|4101
|20%
Find the state and county numbers in the charts below:
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
