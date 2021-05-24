Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 482 new cases, full vaccination at 28%

The most recent data showed 884,544 people in Mississippi are fully vaccinated and 1,016,320 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 482 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths and 2 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The most recent data showed 884,544 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,016,320 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15.

Here’s a snapshot of the vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

County# Receiving at Least One Dose% Receiving at least One Dose# Fully Vaccinated% Fully Vaccinated
Clarke520934%454429%
Kemper269728%245325%
Lauderdale24,90934%21,95430%
Neshoba604821%539919%
Newton697733%627730%
Wayne467623%410120%

Find the state and county numbers in the charts below:

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

