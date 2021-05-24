Advertisement

Crimenet 05_24_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marco Sancaze Allen.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marco Sancaze Allen.

Allen is a 36-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was charged with the crime of possession of cocaine.

If you know where Allen can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

