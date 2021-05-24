Advertisement

Dealing with drivers with road rage

Interstate 20/59
Interstate 20/59(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The roads are going to get extra busy this Memorial Day weekend, and some on the road will show signs of road rage. If you witness road rage or are a victim of it, it’s important to remain calm and stay away.

“If someone shares a rude gesture with you, or honks their horn excessively, and those kind of things, let them get by you, just let them go,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. “You don’t have to return it in kind, and you don’t have to try to catch up with them to prove a point, just let them go on. Most of the time when that’s done, that’s the end of that incident.”

Remember to also call 9-1-1 if you see road rage happening.

“If you see an accident that occurs because of road rage, you should stop as far away as possible, not get involved unless you have too, and notify authorities,” Calhoun said.

Law enforcement officials encourage everyone to drive friendly when on the road.

“When we make mistakes, and all of us do, perhaps we merge over or we do something while we’re driving that has somebody to honk their horn at us. When we’re wrong, acknowledge that, indicate that to the driver,” Calhoun said. “You could say, even though they can’t hear you, ‘I’m sorry,’ you know, that kind of thing. I think it goes a long way.”

Law enforcement officials also recommend that people avoid driving when they are angry or upset.

