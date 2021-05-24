Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house in Meridian Monday afternoon.

An official said agents had information that indicated a large amount of drugs was at the location, at 19th Street and 26th Avenue. One person was taken into custody and illegal drugs were seized.

This story will be updated.

