Early morning house fire in Wayne County kills 3

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early Monday morning fire in Wayne County killed a 61-year-old grandfather and his two juvenile grandsons.

Wayne County fire departments responded to the fire on Wilson Drive around 1:35 a.m. after receiving a report that a home was fully involved with people trapped inside. Firefighters were able to put out the flames and the coroner confirmed the fatalities.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene Monday and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Names of the victims were being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

