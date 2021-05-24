Advertisement

Early morning house fire in Wayne County kills 3

A grandfather and two young boys died in an overnight fire in Wayne County, Miss.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early Monday morning fire in Wayne County killed a 61-year-old grandfather and his two juvenile grandsons.

Wayne County fire departments responded to the fire on Wilson Drive around 1:35 a.m. after receiving a report that a home was fully involved with people trapped inside. Firefighters were able to put out the flames and the coroner confirmed the fatalities.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene Monday and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Names of the victims were being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

