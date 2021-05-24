Advertisement

Families relocated after apartment fire

6 families are being relocated after a fire at Western Gardens Apartments last week badly...
6 families are being relocated after a fire at Western Gardens Apartments last week badly damaged several units.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Six families are being relocated after a fire at Western Gardens Apartments last week badly damaged several units.

The Meridian Housing Authority is working with the American Red Cross to help the families by providing hotel rooms and paying for their stay for the next few days.

At least five apartment units were either damaged or destroyed. Meridian Housing Authority Executive Director Ronald Turner said they are now in the process of getting permanent housing for most of the families.

“We are happy to say that several fraternities and organizations have called for assistance to help with individual families. We are doing everything we can possibly do to get these families back to normal,” said Turner.

The Meridian Fire Department said Monday the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

