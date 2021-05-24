Advertisement

First Responders: Meridian Police Officer David McQueen

David McQueen, Senior Officer - Meridian Police Department(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we meet up with a Meridian Police officer we first met in 2018.

“I love my job. I like dealing with the people I deal with every day and it’s a new challenge every day,” David McQueen said.

McQueen has been with the Meridian Police Department for more than four years. He’s very proactive and tries to make everyone in the community happy. He loves his downtown beat and patrolling businesses.

“A lot of people are starting to go to these businesses because they see a police presence downtown that’s helping out a lot,” Mcqueen said.

Not only is McQueen an officer, but he’s also a volunteer firefighter in Meehan and an Emergency Medical Responder.

“I get to go to fire calls and EMR calls. There’s something all the time,” McQueen said.

As a senior officer, he takes the initiative to do everything possible during a shift. He said the people make him happy and that it’s all about working together to move forward.

“I like to check on the businesses regularly,” McQeen explained. “I let them know that if they have any concerns or complaints that we need to know about them so we can work on them and make Meridian a better city.”

In February 2018, McQueen was passionate about protecting the business community and helping in anyway possible.

“It’s good to get out here and talk to these kids and reassure them that police officers are their friends. We are there to help them out,” McQueen said in 2018.

There’s no doubt McQueen loves Meridian and his job.

“I don’t see an end in sight. I have no plan to retire. I’m happy with what I’m doing,” McQueen said.

