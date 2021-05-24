Advertisement

Food giveaway comes to an end

Cars waiting for boxes of food.
Cars waiting for boxes of food.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After giving out thousands of boxes of food every week, the weekly free food giveaway is over.

The food distribution program, which was funded through the USDA began November 11, 2020.

“Last week, May 19, was our last distribution. We had been told that this coming Wednesday would be the last, but our contact notified us that the boxes in Memphis were gone,” Sheriff Billy Sollie said.

Since November, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has given out more than 25,000 boxes, which is just under 800,000 pounds of food.

“From November to May we handed out 26,460 boxes or 792,540 pounds of food items to this community,” Sollie said.

“They had so many people that would take that extra five to 10 seconds to repeatedly say, ‘thank you, this means so much’. It was heartwarming for all of our volunteers to hear that from those individuals that truly needed that box of food to make it to the next week,” Sollie explained.

The Kemper County food giveaway has also come to an end.

