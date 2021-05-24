Advertisement

Ivey signs bill banning vaccine passports

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Monday signed Senate Bill 267 that bans vaccine passports.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Monday signed Senate Bill 267 that bans vaccine passports.

Ivey released the following statement:

“Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both (State health Officer) Dr. Harris and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama. I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction. I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings. I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider.”

There has been fear among some that proof of vaccination status might be required at some point to travel internationally or from state to state.
But according to a recent NerdWallet report, at this point the U.S. government won’t be managing vaccination verification.

“Unlike other parts of the world, the government here is not viewing its role as the place to create a passport, nor a place to hold the data of citizens,” said Andy Slavitt, the White House’s senior adviser for COVID-19 response, at a press briefing.

It will be up to individual states or private companies to develop vaccination certification programs. This could mean that no single program becomes the gold standard for tourism. Instead, several independent services will likely provide vaccine verification for tourists.

