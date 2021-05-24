Lauderdale County Memorial Day services planned at Doughboy Monument

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Lauderdale County Memorial Day Committee has announced plans for this year’s 2021 Memorial Day Program in downtown Meridian.

Due to ongoing renovations at the courthouse, the ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 31st at the Doughboy Monument. A roll call of all the people from Lauderdale county who have died in service will be read. There will also be the laying of the wreaths and a 21-gun salute by the Meridian Police Department Honor Guard.

”Memorial Day helps us remember all of those that gave their lives in combat for our country and that’s very special to us,” said Ken Storms, a retired Navy Captain and the emcee of the event. “A lot of us sitting out here in the seats and on the podium have lost a lot of comrades in battle and we remember them.”

“We just hope that from the time the sun goes down on Friday until the long weekend is over that folks will take a minute to pause and realize why the holiday is being celebrated on Monday,” said Committee Chairman Van “Mac” McCarty. “It’s for the men and women who have given their lives and the service of their country.”

290 men and women from Lauderdale County have lost their lives in combat and all of their names will be read aloud during next week’s ceremony.

