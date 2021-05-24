Advertisement

Mr. Jerry Moffett

Jerry Moffett
By Letisha Young
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The family of Mr. Jerry Moffett will hold a graveside service at Pine Forest Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Brother Keith Lovett will officiate the service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Moffett, age 76, of Collinsville passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

Jerry enjoyed being outdoors. He was a free spirit who could do just about anything. For many years, he lived in Gainsville, Alabama on the Tombigbee River, where he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Sharon Stroud, Joey Moffett (Cristy), and Sebrina Montoya (Fabian); grandchildren, Melanie Haas, Amber Stroud, Haleigh Dixon (Ben), Megan Moffett, and Garrett Parker; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Stroud and Luke Dixon; one brother; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman and Lucille Moffett, and one brother.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
One dead after apartment complex shooting
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting at an...
Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 14: ‘This should have never happened’
A local church recognized 8 graduates from the class of 2021 with a drive-by parade Saturday.
Local church honors its high school seniors
Jammie Holliman, Jason Leddon charged in burglaries.
2 arrested in recent burglary cases

Latest News

Mr. Robert Earl Hill, Sr.
Mrs. Helen Williams
Ms. Mary Sue Winham
Ana Alicia Lewis