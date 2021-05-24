The family of Mr. Jerry Moffett will hold a graveside service at Pine Forest Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Brother Keith Lovett will officiate the service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Moffett, age 76, of Collinsville passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

Jerry enjoyed being outdoors. He was a free spirit who could do just about anything. For many years, he lived in Gainsville, Alabama on the Tombigbee River, where he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Sharon Stroud, Joey Moffett (Cristy), and Sebrina Montoya (Fabian); grandchildren, Melanie Haas, Amber Stroud, Haleigh Dixon (Ben), Megan Moffett, and Garrett Parker; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Stroud and Luke Dixon; one brother; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman and Lucille Moffett, and one brother.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721