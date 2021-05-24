Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Robert Earl Hill, Sr. will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Meridian with the Reverends Dr. Raymon Leake, Dr. Nathan VanHorn, David McCubbin, and Ken Owens officiating. Service music will be provided by Rev. David Bishop, Barry Germany, and Miriam Chesney. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hill, 101, of Meridian, passed away peacefully Friday, May 21, 2021 at Aldersgate Retirement Community of Meridian.

Mr. Hill founded McDonald and Hill propane gas and water well drilling company in 1955. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After graduating high school at Cooksville-Paulette High School he joined the Civilian Conservation Corp. at Clarko Park near Quitman, MS. He was an avid outdoorsman and gardener. He hunted Quail for over forty years with his fellow hunters, and good friends, Ralph Irby and John Fair. After retiring in 1985, he enjoyed sharing the produce from his garden with family and friends. Mr. Hill was an active member of First Baptist Church for over 65 years, serving as a deacon, teacher, and served on many committees.

Mr. Hill is survived by his sons, George Hill (Susan), Jerry Hill (Beth), Harold Hill (Betsy), and daughter-in-law, Alice Hill; grandchildren, Jonathan Hill (Ashley), Cecily H. Lowe (Brad), Benjamin Hill (Lauren), Elizabeth H. Brewer (Matthew), Harrison Hill, Dustin Hill, Jace Hill (An Howard), Libby Davidson (Brandon), Todd Waite, and Andy Waite (Randel). 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister Mrs. Betty Amos, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Rida M. Hill; son, Robert E. Hill, Jr.; parents James Benjamin Hill and Betty Elizabeth Hill; his six sisters and one brother.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Hill, Benjamin Hill, Dustin Hill, Jace Hill, Harrison Hill, Brad Lowe, Matthew Brewer, Brandon Davidson, Andy Waite, and Todd Waite. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Fair, Steve Hardin, and the Deacons of First Baptist Church.

The Hill family suggests memorials be made as donations to First Baptist Church of Meridian or to Aldersgate Personal Care in lieu of flowers.

The Hill family would like to express immeasurable appreciation to the staff of Aldersgate Personal Care for their care, love, and support.

The Hill family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church prior to funeral rites.

