Funeral services for Mrs. Novell Wilson will begin at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Long Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Marty Harper officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Wilson, 80, of the Zero Community, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Novell loved her family dearly. She was the office manager of Long Creek Water Association for over 20 years. She was a devoted member of Long Creek Baptist Church for many years, where she loved the Lord and raised her children and family teaching them to follow Him as well. Mrs. Novell loved to garden and working in her yard and outdoors.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her children Wanda Wilson, Allen Wilson (Christy), and Ken Wilson (Laura). Grandchildren Amanda Simpson, James Simpson, Kristal Walters, Brittany Chambers, Dustin Wilson, and Cody Wilson as well as numerous great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Novell is preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Buddy Wilson; her Parents A.C. and Pearlie McMinn; her siblings Paul McMinn, Hurtlean McMinn, and Royce McMinn.

The Wilson family suggests memorials be made as donations to In Touch Ministries PO Box 7900 Atlanta, GA 30357, in lieu of flowers.

The Wilson Family will receive guests from 1:00 until 1:45 prior to funeral rites at the church.

