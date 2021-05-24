Graveside services for Mrs. Vicki D. Buckalew will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, with Brother Matthew Johnson officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Buckalew, age 68, of Whynot passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Vicki worked for twenty-six years as a Registered Nurse at Rush Foundation Hospital. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and “mamaw,” and she loved her Dachshunds.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Mr. Alan Buckalew; children, Jay Mackey (Teresa), Chris Buckalew (Vicki), Glenn Buckalew (Denise); grandchildren, Courtney Rosewall (Josh), Matthew Mackey (Emily), Bailey Glenn (Brian), Tristan Buckalew, Katie Buckalew, Sam Buckalew, Trace Brantley, Lauren Byrd (Jamie), Logan Moulds (Taylor), Trevor Robinson (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Alana and Mackenzie Rosewall, Bentley and Bella Glenn, Zander, Vivian, and Eli Byrd, Tate, Paisley, Talen Robinson, Mercy and Macey Holdiness, and Carter and Evie Ruth Moulds; sister, Cathey Gibson; sisters-in law, Donna Ruth Riley and Diane Buccleuch; brother-in-law, Kenneth Buckalew (Delores); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Quida Jo and Norris Roberts; mother and father-in-law, Ruby and Ottis Buckalew; and one son, Troy Andrew Buckalew.

Pallbearers will be Jay Mackey, Glenn Buckalew, Chris Buckalew, Matthew Mackey, Trevor Robinson, and Josh Rosewall.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

