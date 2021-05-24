Advertisement

Ms. Mary Sue Winham

Mary Sue Winham
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Ms. Mary Sue Winham will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Brother Doug Stokes, Mrs. Melanie Stokes, and Brother Ben Jones officiating. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Winham, age 67, of Lauderdale passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mary enjoyed playing board games, working in her flower beds, watching tv, and going to the beach with her daughter, Heather.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Henry; sister, Diane Todd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Eva Winham; one sister, Margie Murphey; and one brother, Stan Winham.

Pallbearers will be David Todd, Benny Jones, Keith Winham, Mike Eubanks, Leonard Eubanks, and Ben Winham. Benny Ray Winham will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

