Ole Miss dominates 2021 C Spire Outstanding Player Awards

2021 C Spire Outstanding Player Awards
2021 C Spire Outstanding Player Awards(Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame/C Spire)
By Ellie French
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - In a virtual ceremony held Monday, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the C Spire Outstanding Player Awards. Five awards are presented annually to the most outstanding college athletes in the state of Mississippi in football, basketball and baseball. Ole Miss dominated this year’s awards, snagging four of the five.

Here are the 2021 award winners:

Conerly Trophy - Elijah Moore (Ole Miss WR). This award is presented to the best college football player in the state. Moore was selected early in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. The wideout caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games for the Rebels. Moore led the country in receiving yards per game (149.1) and receptions per game (10.8).

Kent Hull Trophy - Royce Newman (Ole Miss OL). This awarded is presented to the best college offensive lineman in the state. Newman was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. The o-lineman was a Senior Bowl selection and started 10 games at right tackle for the Rebels this past season. Prior to the 2020 season, he played left and right guard.

Howell Award - Devontae Shuler (Ole Miss G). This award is presented to the top men’s basketball player in the state. The first-team All-SEC honoree led Ole Miss in scoring (15.3 ppg) and assists (3.3 apg) this past season. Shuler ranks third in program steals with 180.

Gillom Trophy - Shakira Austin (Ole Miss F). This awarded is presented to the top women’s basketball player in the state. Austin was a huge get for the Rebels in the offseason as a transfer from Maryland. In her first season at Ole Miss, Austin was named first-team All-SEC and put up double figures in 26 of 27 games played. She averaged 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.3 assists during her junior season and was key in leading the Rebels to an appearance in the WNIT Championship. Austin is the first Gillom Trophy winner in Ole Miss women’s basketball history.

Ferriss Award - Tanner Allen (MSU OF). This awarded is presented to the top college baseball player in the state. Allen is the second straight Diamond Dawg to earn the award after Jake Mangum claimed the 2019 trophy. The lefty won the SEC’s batting title by hitting .387 and was the only with an average of over .400 in SEC Play (.411). Allen is one of two Power 5 hitters to produce at least 50 runs scored, 70 hits and 50 RBIs in the regular season.

