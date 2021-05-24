Over 20K jobs could be added in Miss. under Medicaid expansion, report says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State could gain 21,700 jobs if it expanded Medicaid under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, according to a report by the Washington-based Commonwealth Fund led the report.

It’s a national philanthropy engaged in independent research on health and social policy. It says expanding Medicaid in Mississippi and 13 other states can help the states and the rest of the nation recover from the recession and the negative effects of COVID-19.

The report also gives a breakdown of the types of new jobs that could be created: 12,500 in healthcare

1,400 in construction

2,600 in retail

400 in finance and insurance The issue is that Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers financial incentives for 14 states to expand Medicaid eligibility for low-income adults, as all other states have done. Some lawmakers in Mississippi say it’s a clear win.

“Medicaid expansion is a no-brainer for Mississippi,” said Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson. “Refusal to expand Medicaid has cost our Mississippi hospitals and health care providers billions of dollars.”

But Gov. Tate Reeves strongly opposes expansion.

“My position has not changed. I am opposed to expanding Medicaid in Mississippi,” Reeves said at a bill signing in March. “I am opposed to Obamacare expansion. This was a major issue in the governor’s race in both the Republican primary and the general election, and the people have spoken on that issue.”

Other states stand to see a boost in jobs, too, according to the report, including 83,000 additional jobs in North Carolina, 30,700 in South Carolina, and 64,300 in Georgia.

“States that have elected not to expand Medicaid are leaving millions of the poorest people in the country without access to affordable health insurance,” Commonwealth Fund President Dr. David Blumenthal said in a statement.

See what other states are included and read the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.