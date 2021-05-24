Advertisement

Saturday skirmish leads to double shooting in Morton

What began as an argument between two men in Morton ended with two people being shot and two others being taken into custody.(WVUE/Raycom)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - What began as an argument between two men in Morton ended with two people being shot and two others being taken into custody. The incidents happened Saturday after two men got into a hassle on South Boykin Street.

One of the people involved went home, retrieved a gun, and returned to the scene, where he opened fire on the victim, who was sitting in his vehicle at the time. He was shot, but is expected to be O.K., Police Chief Nicky Crapps said. Later that day, another shooting happened at the suspect’s home on Lyle Drive.

Crapps said a person opened fire on that home in retaliation to the Boykin Street shooting. A person inside the home at the time. who was not involved with the Boykin Street incident, was shot in the hand but expected to recover.

The case is still under investigation. It’s unclear what sparked the first conflict.

