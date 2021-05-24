Advertisement

Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert’s late-night show will return to doing live episodes on June 14, with a vaccinated audience in New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater.

The show produced 205 episodes without a live audience in more than a year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed in Colbert’s audience, CBS said. Face masks will be optional. Staff and crew members will be tested prior to coming back to work and monitored regularly for signs of symptoms.

Colbert did his first show remotely on March 16, 2020, with a monologue taped from his bathtub at home. The show has been done from the offices at his home theater lately.

“I look forward to once again doing show for an audience I can smell and touch,” Colbert said.

“The Late Show” is the top-rated late-night entertainment show.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
One dead after apartment complex shooting
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting at an...
Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 14: ‘This should have never happened’
A local church recognized 8 graduates from the class of 2021 with a drive-by parade Saturday.
Local church honors its high school seniors
Jammie Holliman, Jason Leddon charged in burglaries.
2 arrested in recent burglary cases

Latest News

Wild horse advocates condemn Interior Department's population control plan
Wild horse advocates condemn Interior Department's population control plan
Advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases so far of the heart inflammation in...
CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens
American Wild Horse Campaign urges Biden administration to manage wild horses better
American Wild Horses Campaign urges Biden administration to manage wild horses better
America is emerging from the pandemic with another crisis: an explosion in gun violence.
Deadly outbreak: Several shootings across US claim victims
India is now the third country to report more than 300,000 COVID-19 deaths.
India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world