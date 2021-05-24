Advertisement

Temperatures stay warm on our Monday

Out The Door Monday
Out The Door Monday(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
May. 24, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Temperatures are in the low-60s to begin our day on Monday. There is a chance of patchy fog in spots through 8 a.m. We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Monday with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. An area of high pressure will help keep us dry on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday with highs in the low-90s.

The high pressure system will help keep us mostly dry on Wednesday and Thursday, but enough moisture returning to our area will allow for a pop-up shower or storm each afternoon. High temperatures look to stay in the low-90s during this time frame. Morning lows look to also rise into the upper-60s by Thursday. The humidity factor will slowly build back in as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. Feels-like temperatures may climb into the mid-90s by Saturday.

The best chance of rain this week will be on Saturday as a cold front approaches the area. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Saturday, but an all-day wash-out is not expected. Some models have the cold front actually push across our area by Sunday. Cold frontal passages grow increasingly uncommon this time of year, so I’m taking the models with a grain of salt for now. Right now, I’m calling for highs in the upper-80s on Sunday, but this could be lowered if models stay consistent.

