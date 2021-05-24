Advertisement

US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members

Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to new U.S. Navy guidance.(Source: US Navy, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Navy has become the first branch in the U.S. military to issue service-wide incentives for sailors who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Updated guidance issued Monday stresses the safety of the vaccines and their impact on Navy operations.

According to the latest measures, sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before a deployment.

In addition, naval commands may allow increased freedom of movement on ships and at port calls.

Across the military, a few Army and Marine Corps bases have begun offering extra days off and have reduced restrictions on freedom of movement for vaccinated service members, as well as increased access to gyms and other facilities.

But these programs have only been instituted at the base level. It doesn’t apply fully across either service.

Earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Department of Defense is not considering a standard incentive program for the entire military.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
One dead after apartment complex shooting
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting at an...
Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 14: ‘This should have never happened’
A local church recognized 8 graduates from the class of 2021 with a drive-by parade Saturday.
Local church honors its high school seniors
Jammie Holliman, Jason Leddon charged in burglaries.
2 arrested in recent burglary cases

Latest News

Mass shootings continue to rise in U.S.
Total of 230 mass shootings in 2021
In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
Texas poised to allow unlicensed carrying of handguns
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
Our warmth is stepping up little by little, day by day. We're getting closer to that 90-degree...
We’re closing in on 90 degrees as heat builds