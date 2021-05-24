We’re closing in on 90 degrees as heat builds

Advertisement

By Stephen Bowers
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our warmth is stepping up little by little, day by day. We’re getting closer to that 90-degree mark.

The warmest day we’ve had so far this year was May 3 when we hit 89 degrees. In May of last year, we hit 90 degrees or above three times. Two of those three times happened by May 24. Odds are we will at least touch 90 this week, but we’ll spend more time close to 90 than we will spend in the 90s.

Tonight & Tuesday

Our next twenty-four hours will be dry and unseasonably warm. This evening will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool to near 70 degrees by midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 62 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. The high temperature will average near 89 degrees. It’s very much possible that some of backyard thermometers break 90 degrees.

Looking Ahead

The building warmth is happening with a streak of dry weather. Some afternoon showers or thunderstorms could help to offer some heat relief on these hotter days, but the humidity is just so low throughout the depth of the atmosphere that showers and storms just aren’t able to form. Instead, we’re just getting these shallow fair-weather cumulus clouds that aren’t rain producers at all.

Humidity will gradually begin increasing throughout the depth of the atmosphere this week. By Wednesday and Thursday, the increase in humidity and the gradual weakening of our high pressure will at least allow for the development of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the heat of the afternoon. Still most areas will stay dry. The chance for rain increases only slightly to include spotty to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday. Even then, most areas will stay dry.

