Absentee voting now available for June 8 elections

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Municipal elections are set for June 8 in Mississippi. People who qualify to vote by absentee ballot may do so now during regular business hours at their city hall or town hall. Municipal locations will also be open for special hours Saturday, May 29, and Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, to allow people to cast absentee ballots.

Registered voters who will be out of town on voting day, have surgery scheduled, or have to work during polling hours may cast an absentee ballot.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office has a handbook for elections. Information about absentee voting is contained on pages 12-19. The handbook appears below:

Call your local town hall or city hall if you have further questions. In Meridian, the number is 601-485-1946. In Marion, call 601-483-9573.

