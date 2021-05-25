Advertisement

Absentee voting now available for June 8 elections

Absentee voting is now available for June 8 elections in Mississippi.
Absentee voting is now available for June 8 elections in Mississippi.(Gray)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Municipal elections are set for June 8 in Mississippi. People who qualify to vote by absentee ballot may do so now during regular business hours at their city hall or town hall. Municipal locations will also be open for special hours Saturday, May 29, and Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, to allow people to cast absentee ballots.

Registered voters who will be out of town on voting day, have surgery scheduled, or have to work during polling hours may cast an absentee ballot.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office has a handbook for elections. Information about absentee voting is contained on pages 12-19. The handbook appears below:

Call your local town hall or city hall if you have further questions. In Meridian, the number is 601-485-1946. In Marion, call 601-483-9573.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
One dead after apartment complex shooting
Two people have been identified as possible suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 24, 2021

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 157 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 157 new cases reported Tuesday
7-Day Forecast May 25 - 31
Humidity is low for Tuesday, but that won’t be the case for much longer
Air Guard, Wesley House spread smiles
Air Guard, Wesley House spread smiles
The two organizations handed out "smiley face finger puppets" along with mental health stickers...
Air Guard, Wesley House spread smiles