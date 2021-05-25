Air Guard, Wesley House spread smiles

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Smiles shined bright today as the Key Field Air National Guard Base partnered with the Wesley House Community Center in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Each year the month of May is when Mental Health Awareness Month is celebrated and so we wanted to bring encouragement to people who suffer from mental health-related issues,” said Wing Director of Psychological Health, Patricia Everette.

The two organizations handed out “smiley face finger puppets” along with mental health stickers. They wanted to send messages of hope to help promote understanding of why mental health matters.

“We wanted to be somewhere that the community was, and we wanted to just give them a smile and let them know that we all struggle with different aspects throughout our lives with mental health and other things so it’s just, you’re not alone and you’re loved and you’re supported,” said Wesley House Therapist, Elauran Vowell.

People were able to write inspiring messages that will be hung on the walls at the Wesley House. The nation has seen an increase in mental health-related concerns with the covid-19 pandemic and economic instability and social unrest.

Newscenter 11 talked with one man who said knowing about mental health, helped him assist a family member.

“By us recognizing that in an early on stage, his actual mental health problem came from a trauma, it was like an emotional distress and it sent him to a place in his mind to where he was starting to hurt himself and people around him. So, once we identified it and knew what it was, we went and got him some help and he’s actually doing good. And he’s more aware of what’s going on with him now. So now when he has these thought in his mind or he feels a certain way, he knows rather to go take his medicine or find a relaxing place to sit to get himself calmed down before that way he won’t harm himself or anyone else,” said Meridian resident, James Darber.

The Wesley House and the Air National Guard at Key Field look forward to more partnerships together to benefit the community.

