Advertisement

Air Guard, Wesley House spread smiles

Mental Health Awareness Month
The two organizations handed out "smiley face finger puppets" along with mental health stickers...
The two organizations handed out "smiley face finger puppets" along with mental health stickers to help promote why mental health matters.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Smiles shined bright today as the Key Field Air National Guard Base partnered with the Wesley House Community Center in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Each year the month of May is when Mental Health Awareness Month is celebrated and so we wanted to bring encouragement to people who suffer from mental health-related issues,” said Wing Director of Psychological Health, Patricia Everette.

The two organizations handed out “smiley face finger puppets” along with mental health stickers. They wanted to send messages of hope to help promote understanding of why mental health matters.

“We wanted to be somewhere that the community was, and we wanted to just give them a smile and let them know that we all struggle with different aspects throughout our lives with mental health and other things so it’s just, you’re not alone and you’re loved and you’re supported,” said Wesley House Therapist, Elauran Vowell.

People were able to write inspiring messages that will be hung on the walls at the Wesley House. The nation has seen an increase in mental health-related concerns with the covid-19 pandemic and economic instability and social unrest.

Newscenter 11 talked with one man who said knowing about mental health, helped him assist a family member.

“By us recognizing that in an early on stage, his actual mental health problem came from a trauma, it was like an emotional distress and it sent him to a place in his mind to where he was starting to hurt himself and people around him. So, once we identified it and knew what it was, we went and got him some help and he’s actually doing good. And he’s more aware of what’s going on with him now. So now when he has these thought in his mind or he feels a certain way, he knows rather to go take his medicine or find a relaxing place to sit to get himself calmed down before that way he won’t harm himself or anyone else,” said Meridian resident, James Darber.

The Wesley House and the Air National Guard at Key Field look forward to more partnerships together to benefit the community.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
One dead after apartment complex shooting
The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting at an...
Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 14: ‘This should have never happened’
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Total of 230 mass shootings in 2021
Total of 230 mass shootings in 2021
Lauderdale County Memorial Day services planned at Doughboy Monument
Lauderdale County Memorial Day services planned at Doughboy Monument
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting
How to handle drivers with road rage
How to handle drivers with road rage