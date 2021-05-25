Air travel this Memorial Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Millions of people are expected to fly this Memorial Day weekend, and some of those will be out of Meridian Regional Airport.

“Just in the last two months we’ve seen the rise in the passenger loads, but here in the last 2 weeks, we’ve really started seeing an increase in passengers,” said Tom Williams, the president of the Meridian Airport Authority. “It’s amazing since people are vaccinated and are comfortable traveling again, and I think we’re all ready to go somewhere.”

Williams said that they have good numbers this weekend, but only a few empty seats are available.

“The great thing particularly here at Meridian is we’ve got great customer service. If you don’t fly often or haven’t flown in a while, and we’re here to help. It’s a personal touch,” Williams said. “We’ll help you answer those questions about what you can carry on, what you can pack in your bag, and things like that.”

Masks are still required by law at airports.

“Unfortunately, we still have to use a mask on public transport, and that includes airports and airlines, so wear a mask,” Williams said. “Beyond that, I think everybody’s just happy to get out and travel.”

The TSA is estimating that around 2.5 million people will be screened at airports this Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.