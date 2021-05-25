Alabama unveils new emergency alert system CodeRED

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has launched a new high-speed notification system known as CodeRED, designed to notify people of missing person alerts throughout the state. ALEA unveiled the new system Tuesday to highlight National Missing Children’s Day.

“Our Alabama Fusion Center will use the new state-of-the-art system to issue alerts in the event of a missing person, and it will have the capability to quickly deliver essential information to citizens throughout the state or in a targeted area, depending on the situation,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I encourage all Alabamians to consider enrolling in the new alert system, which will allow everyone to be vigilant and stay informed once a missing person alert is issued.”

CodeRED gives those who want to be included an easy and secure method for inputting information. The data collected will be used only for such emergency notification purposes as when citizens are reported missing. People who wish to enroll should visit www.alea.gov and click on the CodeRED logo displayed on ALEA’s homepage.

“We are continuously looking for ways to improve our overall operations and efficiently serve the citizens of this state,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “ALEA’s Fusion Center has worked diligently to provide citizens with a new alert system that can easily be accessed. CodeRED will allow all Alabamians to quickly subscribe to alerts via a variety of methods and it will deliver time-sensitive information during high-stress situations where time is of the essence for those missing loved ones.”

An additional easy enrollment process can be completed by texting “ALalerts” to 99411 from any mobile device. Users will then receive an immediate response containing the Community Notification Enrollment link for the state.

ALEA will stop sending emails on the existing system in the near future but will give everyone notice before doing so. Amber Alerts and Blue Alerts will continue to be relayed over the Wireless Emergency Alerts system, in addition to being distributed on the CodeRED platform. Missing and Endangered Persons Alerts and Emergency Missing Child Alerts will only be distributed over the CodeRED platform.

