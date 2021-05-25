Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 25, 2021

Daily Docket 4
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JASON L LEDDON19836311 GRANTHAM RD MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY X 3
JOSHUA L BROWN19982069 GRAND AVE APT 6 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ELISSA R THOMAS1999200 NORTH HILLS ST ATP 13G MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
EMBEZZLEMENT
JOSHUA J CAMPBELL19951318 19TH ST APT B5 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
LAKISHA M LEWIS19763509 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
ZOCQUIEL I DRANE19995119 B PL MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
JADAKISS L HARE20011419 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
BIANCA M BODY19901719 HWY 19N APT 720 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC PROFANITY
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GREGORY CALHOUN19952708 ST LUKE ST APT 76 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CECIL PRUITT1979423 N WILSON BLVD GULFPORT, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
DRALYN Q TERRELL20002903 10TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 24, 2021

