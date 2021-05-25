City of Meridian Arrest Report May 25, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JASON L LEDDON
|1983
|6311 GRANTHAM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY X 3
|JOSHUA L BROWN
|1998
|2069 GRAND AVE APT 6 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ELISSA R THOMAS
|1999
|200 NORTH HILLS ST ATP 13G MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
EMBEZZLEMENT
|JOSHUA J CAMPBELL
|1995
|1318 19TH ST APT B5 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|LAKISHA M LEWIS
|1976
|3509 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ZOCQUIEL I DRANE
|1999
|5119 B PL MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|JADAKISS L HARE
|2001
|1419 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|BIANCA M BODY
|1990
|1719 HWY 19N APT 720 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC PROFANITY
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|GREGORY CALHOUN
|1995
|2708 ST LUKE ST APT 76 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CECIL PRUITT
|1979
|423 N WILSON BLVD GULFPORT, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|DRALYN Q TERRELL
|2000
|2903 10TH AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to May 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.