COVID-19 in Mississippi: 157 new cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 157 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

Click here for the latest vaccination numbers in Mississippi. The most recent data, as of May 24, showed 884,544 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,016,320 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15.

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

