Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 157 new cases reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 157 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths and...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 157 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 157 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

Click here for the latest vaccination numbers in Mississippi. The most recent data, as of May 24, showed 884,544 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,016,320 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 12-15.

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Mississippi Drug task Force and Lauderdale County S.W.A.T. conducted a raid at a house...
Drug task force, S.W.A.T. raid Meridian house
One person is dead following a shooting at the Western Garden Apartments.
One dead after apartment complex shooting
Two people have been identified as possible suspects in a deadly weekend shooting.
MPD: Two suspects in custody from weekend shooting
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 24, 2021

Latest News

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults...
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members
Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery is scheduled for May 26.
2.7 million sign up for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery, governor says
The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday.
Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend