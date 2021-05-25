Free LCSD summer academy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer vacation is in session for most schools, but some Lauderdale County students will return for summer academy June 7th. The programs are being offered free-of-charge this year because of ESSER funding.

Curriculum Director for K-8, Karen Williams says teachers determine which students will benefit most, based on data. Parents are then contacted.

Williams says the program will help students who are failing or need a boost for the next school year.

“Well, I’ve heard from everybody, ‘My child just needs a little more time.’ Or, ‘We may have not gotten that additional time with all of the virtual instruction this year,’” Williams said. “I think it’s important to get that additional time in to make sure we’re ready to go for the next school year.”

First through 3rd grade students will meet in-person daily for reading and math. Williams says they will be in-class for three hours a day for three weeks.

Fourth through 6th graders will focus on math, science, history and reading. The program will be virtual for four days and they meet in-person Wednesdays for three hours.

“So, first through third grade will be at all four elementary campuses. The one through three reading, however, will be held at Northeast and Southeast,” Williams said. “The Northeast will hold Southeast students. Southeast will hold Clarkdale students. Our math academies, one through third will be on all four elementary campuses. Fourth through 6th will be located at Northeast middle school.”

For grades 7th-12th, the program is recommended based on mastery of skills.

Director of Curriculum and Professional Development for 9-12th, Sandy Reid says the summer program will help students start off new school year right.

“This program is very similar to summer school for our 7th-12th grade students.” Reid said, “However, our 7th and 8th graders, if they are selected and meet the requirements, they can take more than one course over the summer. Grade’s 9th-12th, those students can take one course. Again, if they meet those requirements for the Lauderdale County School District.”

Reid says the program will be completely virtual for 9-12th students.

“We are using the Edmentum platform, which is something we already use in our district. We are very familiar with it. Our students will be able to work from home. Using their devices, they have checked out from their schools.” Reid said, “They have live tutoring and live classes. So, they have access to those 8 to 5 every day. If they need extra help or just want to learn other things about a particular course, they’re welcome to join those classes as well.”

Northeast Elementary will also host more than 100 students for a summer reading academy.

Principal Anita Wansley is excited about the learning opportunity. She says it will offer summer enrichment after a “learning loss” due to the pandemic.

“Between distanced learning due to COVID and also all of the crazy weather days that we had; we have missed a lot of on-campus learning.” Wansley said, “So, for that missed time, this summer is an opportunity to gain some of that time back. To extend the learning time into this summer into the summer—these weeks in June. I consider it an honor to be able to offer that to our community here at Northeast.”

For additional information, Williams encourages people to contact the Lauderdale County schools.

