Humidity is low for Tuesday, but that won’t be the case for much longer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! It is another mild start to our day on Tuesday, with temperatures in the low-to-mid-60s. We’ll see some cloud cover this morning, but we look to see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper-80s to low-90s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight, with Wednesday morning lows in the low-60s.

Isolated showers and storms will become possible again Wednesday afternoon. Most of us will stay dry. We’ll repeat the process on Thursday, and then rain chances will increase a bit on Friday. The humidity factor will also be increasing across the area on Wednesday. That humidity will continue to build on in through the rest of the work week and into the start of the weekend. By Friday and Saturday, it looks to be quite humid out there.

The chance of scattered showers and storms will be with us on Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches our area. It now looks like the front will actually push through our area by Saturday evening, and this will help usher in drier conditions for Sunday and Monday. There will still be a chance of isolated showers on both days, but most of us will stay dry. Humidity will be a lot lower for Sunday and Memorial Day, making both days warm, but pleasant.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.