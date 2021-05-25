Ingalls Shipbuilding looking in Meridian for new hires

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ingalls Shipbuilding will host a drive-in hiring event Thursday in Meridian. You won’t even have to get out of your car.

Ingalls Shipbuilding will be at Meridian Community College, 910 Highway 19 North, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

Job seekers may apply for open positions and speak to Ingalls recruiters in person. Ingalls is now hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders for the shipyard in Pascagoula. Opportunities are available for all skill levels.

To pre-register, click here.

